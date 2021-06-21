  1. Sify.com
  4. Police head constable arrested for rape in UP's Bulandshahr

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Jun 21st, 2021, 11:30:09hrs
Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): An Uttar Pradesh police head constable was arrested for allegedly raping a woman, said SSP Bulandshahr.

"A woman has filed a police complaint and accused a police head constable of rape. The woman alleged that her husband, co-wife and mother-in-law helped the police head constable," said Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr.
Singh further said that a case has been registered and police have so far arrested the mother-in-law and the police head constable.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

