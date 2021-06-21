Police head constable arrested for rape in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): An Uttar Pradesh police head constable was arrested for allegedly raping a woman, said SSP Bulandshahr.



"A woman has filed a police complaint and accused a police head constable of rape. The woman alleged that her husband, co-wife and mother-in-law helped the police head constable," said Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr.

Singh further said that a case has been registered and police have so far arrested the mother-in-law and the police head constable.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

