Police held two for robbing petrol pump in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The police on Monday arrested two people for looting a petrol pump in the Sanyogita Ganj area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.



According to Indore SP Ashutosh Bagri, the incident happed on Sunday night where the accused looted Rs 2,100 from the cashier at the petrol pump.

"They used a fancy lighter which was shaped like a pistol to rob the petrol pump. They were traced down with the help of the CCTV footage and the scooty left behind," Bagri said.

"Both do not any past criminal record," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

