Police in Telangana continue to strictly enforce lockdown

Following the direction of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, the police became strict with the implementation of lockdown norms from Saturday.

Hyderabad, May 24 (IANS) Telangana police continued to strictly implement the lockdown across the state, which entered its 13th day on Monday.

Police in the three police commissionerates in Hyderabad and surroundings and in the rest of the state are dealing firmly with the lockdown violators.

Traffic jams were seen at several places on Monday after four-hour relaxation ended at 10 a.m. Motorists found on roads after 10 a.m. were stopped at various points and cases were booked against them.

Police have asked people to return home before the end of the relaxation period. The police commissioners and district superintendents of police have already been directed to be firm with those coming out on roads after 10 a.m.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Monday visited few areas under Rachkonda police commissionerate in Greater Hyderabad. He personally checked the lockdown enforcement at few checkpoints.

He interacted with Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and other officials on creations of zone wise holding areas for checking of violators in long stretches.

The police chief, however, asked officers to display restraint with those exempted from lockdown. His direction came in the wake of few complaints of police high handedness with those moving in medical emergencies or those permitted to deliver services during the lockdown.

Following some incidents of police in and around Hyderabad beating up delivery boys of food apps and e-commerce companies and seizing their vehicles on Saturday, the DGP advised police to ensure seamless delivery of essential services. The food and e-commerce good delivery was restored since Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda police commissioner said 4,000 cases were booked for lockdown violations on Sunday in the commissionerate limits. He appealed to people to cooperate with the police in enforcement of the lockdown.

"People have four-hour relaxation from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. They may use this period to move around to buy essentials and attend other works but many individuals even after 10.30 a.m. are seen moving on roads without a valid reason," he said.

The commissioner warned that the vehicles of those not having any pass or identity card will be seized. Police are imposing a fine of minimum Rs.1,000 for violation of lockdown norms. Their vehicles will also be seized and they will be returned only after lockdown.

Mahesh Bhagwat said for medical and other emergencies people can apply to police for e-passes.

