Police install light machine gun posts in Dhaka

He said that special security measures were put in place at police stations in Dhaka on Monday.

Harun-Ur-Rashid, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dhaka's Tejgaon Zone, told IANS that any attack either carried out by the Hefazat-e-Islami militant outfit or other extreme communal forces on the country's police will not be spared.

Also on Monday, a number of Hefazat leaders and activists were arrested as a precautionary measure against the threat, Rashid added.

Meanwhile, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Monday submitted its investigation report in the case filed over the death of Hefazat's former chief (amir) Shah Ahmad Shafi, accusing 43 members of the militant outfit, including the organisation's incumbent chief (amir) Junaid Babunagari.

Last week, additional security measures were taken at police outposts and stations in Sylhet.

The militant outfit carried out unprecedented violence across the country late last month against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dhaka.

On Sunday night, three militants accused of attacking the Aruail Police camp in Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazil on March 27, were arrested.

Brahmanbaria Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sarail Circle) Anisur Rahman confirmed that the three militants were involved in a procession and subsequent violence in Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila where 25 policemen, including Sarail Police Inspector and some members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn), were injured in the attack.

Rahman said that an operation is underway to arrest others involved in the incident.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday night also arrested Azizul Haque Islamabadi, central organising secretary of Hefazat.

Haque was arrested from Chattogram's Hathazari area in connection with his involvement in Hefazat's nationwide clashes, Joint Commissioner of Detective Branch of police, Mahbubur Rahman told IANS on Tuesday.

--IANS

sumi/ksk/