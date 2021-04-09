Police issue advisory on KMP expressway blockade

The planned blockade is from 8 am on April 10 till 8 am on April 11.

Chandigarh, April 9 (IANS) The Haryana Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory in view of the 24-hour Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway blockade call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a front of protesting farm unions.

Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk said elaborate arrangements have been put in place to prevent violence and to facilitate the traffic.

Keeping in view the mass gathering of farmers at the KMP expressway, he said all range police officials have been instructed to maintain law and order with minimum inconvenience to the public.

He said traffic diversions have been planned in affected districts of Sonipat, Jhajjar, Panipat, Rohtak, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh.

He said the passengers coming from Ambala on the National Highway 44 may go towards Ghaziabad and Noida via Karnal to Shamli and from Panipat to Sanauli.

Likewise, vehicles going towards Gurugram and Jaipur can turn towards the National Highway 71A from Panipat and travel via Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari.

Virk said no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands and strict action would be initiated against the violators.

