New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) There was arson, blaze and even bullets were fired when lawyers clashed with police at Delhi's Tis Hazari court premises on Saturday, that left one advocate injured with a bullet injury to his chest.

The injured was rushed to St. Stephen's hospital.

According to sources, the scuffle broke out over a parking issue and resulted in arson, with some vehicles being set on fire.

