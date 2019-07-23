Police nab cow smugglers in Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram(Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Police while inspecting the vehicles at Bhimasingi junction arrested two people for allegedly illegally transporting cows in the Jami town of Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Tuesday.



A police team while inspecting found a van transporting 32 cows. When the police questioned the driver, B Satish told them that the animals were being carried from Manapuram animal market to Alamanda village.

The police have seized the van and have taken the driver and the cleaner into custody.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

