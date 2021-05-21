Police officer appointed brand ambassador of Lucknow zoo

Lucknow zoo director R.K. Singh said that Sinha has shown great dedication and love for stray animals by feeding them food and water during the ongoing Covid curfew.

Sinha had recently been awarded by PETA for feeding the stray animals during the Corona curfew.

Lucknow, May 21 (IANS) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Lucknow central zone, has been appointed brand ambassador of Lucknow zoo.

Singh also said that the officer has also shown great keenness and interest in adopting animals, hence it was befitting to bestow such an honour on him.

Singh added that the officer will have the onus of developing the interest of citizens towards protecting animals and their importance for the ecosystem.

Further, the officer will encourage citizens to adopt more animals in a channelised manner.

The police officer said that it was an honour for him to get the badge of the 'Ambassador' of the prestigious zoo.

"The adoption of zoo inmates such as chimpanzee, giraffe, elephant or any other not only strengthens the zoo but also helps the animals to get a good diet for staying healthy and fit. I will do my best to encourage adoption," he said.

