Police officer commits suicide by shooting self in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A police officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Sanjay Nagar area here, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Madhoop Singh who was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Baleni police station in Baghpat.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad, Sudhir Kumar Singh said, "We are conducting an investigation to ascertain the cause behind the suicide."



"At the time of the incident, the deceased was alone at his house," Singh said.

"We are questioning the relatives of the deceased to know the cause behind the suicide," he added. (ANI)

