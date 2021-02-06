Police officer dead, 6 wounded in Kabul bombings

The police officer died in the line of duty when a police pick-up truck struck an IED in Khairkhana neighbourhood, Police District 11, at around 9.40 a.m., a source from the Kabul police told Xinhua news agency.

Kabul, Feb 6 (IANS) A police officer was killed and six civilians were injured in two separate bombings in Kabul on Saturday, the latest in a string of explosions to hit the Afghan capital in recent months.

The vehicle was destroyed and several shops were damaged by the force of the blast.

Earlier in the day, another IED exploded outside a shop in Shorbazzar locality, PD 1, injuring six civilians, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz told reporters.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

On Tuesday, four blasts took place in different parts of Kabul, leaving three people dead and six others wounded.

Kabul has seen a recent spate of bomb blasts and killings.

In December 2020, at least 23 people were killed and 70 others injured in security incidents in the capital city.

Most of the magnetic IED blasts targeted security vehicles and were near police headquarters buildings in various areas of the city.

