Police officer shot dead by unidentified terrorists in J-K's Srinagar, case registered

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): A case has been registered against two unidentified terrorists for firing upon a police inspector in front of a mosque in the Menganwaji Nowgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.



As per a statement, the incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday when the victim, police inspector Parvez Ahmad was going for Magrib prayers.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the terrorists 'firing indiscriminately' upon Ahmad. He sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

IGP Kashmir, DIG CKR and SSP Srinagar reached at the terror crime spot and inspected the scene of the crime.

The police are in the process of identifying the terrorist and suspects are being questioned.

"We pay our rich tributes to the martyr who left behind his wife and inconsolable two young children a 13 years old daughter and 10 years old son," the statement said.

Further investigation is underway and the area has been cordoned off. (ANI)

