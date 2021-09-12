Police officer succumbs to injuries in Srinagar terror attack

Police sources said sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad, who was injured in the terrorist firing on a police 'Naka' (Checkpost) near Khanyar police station in the old Srinagar city, has succumbed in the hospital.

Srinagar, Sep 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector injured in terrorist firing on Sunday in Srinagar city, has succumbed to critical injuries.

"The injured SI was shifted to S.M.H.S hospital in the city from where he was referred to SKIMS Soura for specialised treatment.

"He has succumbed to critical injuries", police sources said.

The officer belonged to Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Security forces are carrying out searches in the area to trace the assassins.

