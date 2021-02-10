Police officers, Civil servants join protests against military rule in Myanmar

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], February 11 (ANI): Amid widescale protests against the military coup in Myanmar, increasing numbers of police officers and civil servants have now joined the Civil Disobedience Movement against the military rule.



According to The Myanmar Times, the number of civil servants participating in the Civil Disobedience Movement continues to rise as employees from the General Administration Department in Yangon's Shwe Pyi Thar township joined the movement on Wednesday.

Moreover, 40 police officers from Kayah state have joined protesters in the streets, informed U Kyaw Soe Min, information officer for the National League for Democracy (NLD).

The Tatmadaw True News Committee has since issued a statement stating that the officers are locals serving as reserves and not regular police officers.

Around 20,000 to 30,000 people in Loikaw, the capital of Kayah region, participated in demonstrations against the military, reported The Myanmar Times.

Civil servants from Township Development Committee, General Administration Department and Public Health Department had united to denounce the military takeover, informed Soe Min.

Myanmar's military launched a coup last week and detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint and other NLD members.

Earlier, medical workers from Mandalay participated in the CDM on February 3. From then on, many government staff also joined the movement to support the National League for Democracy (NLD) government and fight against the military takeover. Many hospitals including those in Yangon, Mandalay, Pathein, Muse, Sagaing are not receiving new patients anymore.

According to an earlier report by The Myanmar Times, 90 townships in 30 cities, including 44 townships in Yangon, have been placed under an 8 pm to 4 am curfew since February 8.

However, the curfew has failed to deter the people from participating in protest marches across the country calling for the release of detainees.

Police and military personnel have cracked down on protesters by arresting several people and also raided the headquarters of National League for Democracy (NLD) in Yangon on Tuesday, reported NHK World.

A woman, who was taking part in a protest in the capital Naypyitaw on Tuesday, remains in a coma after being shot in the head. (ANI)

