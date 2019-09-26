Police official commits suicide in Vijayawada

Circle Inspector Surya Narayana was found hanging at his residence in the police quarters in the city's Hanumanpet area. His wife informed the police at around 5.30 a.m.

Narayana's body has been sent for autopsy. Ill-health is suspected to be the reason behind the suicide, the police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaya Rao told reporters that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was mentally disturbed.

The official, belonging to 1989 batch, was posted at Armed Reserve Grounds in Vijayawada.

The police has registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and launched investigations.