Police on lookout for Deep Sidhu involved in ruckus at Red Fort, to be arrested soon

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Days after the violence that erupted in the national capital during farmers' tractor rally on January 26, Delhi Police said that the Crime Branch is yet to arrest actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in hoisting the flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.



The investigation into the Republic Day violence is being conducted at three levels - local police, special cell and crime branch.

The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana have also been included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26, Delhi Police said earlier while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident.

"On January 26 some people hoisted the flag at Red Fort. Some of them have been identified out of which Deep Sidhu is the prime accused to be arrested. We have also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on them. We will arrest them soon," said Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Crime.

"A few other people have also been identified who indulged in the violence on January 26 and they provoked others as well. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced on them," he added.

Ranjan informed that 44 cases were registered in connection with the Republic Day violence out of which 14 important cases were reported to the Crime Branch and an investigation team has been formed to look into the case.

"Probe is underway into the matter how farmer leaders changed their stand on that day and broke from the agreed route for the tractor rally. A scientific probe is underway. We are also analysing video footage," said Ranjan.

"We didn't succeed in arresting Deep Sidhu, we are still looking for him and he will be arrested soon. We are collecting evidence and action will be taken against the people behind this violence," he added. (ANI)