Police on toes as students, politicos protest at PHQ

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The Delhi Police seems to be on toes as the students and other interest groups make their way to the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO here on Sunday.

The protesters raised slogans in front of the PHQ. With every passing moment, the numbers are increasing in the area. Several political leaders and social group leaders were also seen in the crowd.

D. Raja of the Communist Party of India and Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad also descended upon the scene.

Massive police force have been deployed outside the PHQ and Vikas Marg road from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar has been sealed.

Tension has been growing following the JNU students union call for an emergency protest demo in front of the Delhi police headquarters for the attack on Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday. anb/pvn/rt