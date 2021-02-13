Police organises under-19 cricket tournament for J-K's Rajouri and Poonch

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 13 (ANI): The Rajouri Police has organised a range level under-19 cricket tournament for Jammu and Kashmir's districts of Rajouri and Poonch.



Two teams each from Poonch and Rajouri participated in the tournament. The final match was played in Rajouri on Saturday.

"I would like to congratulate Poonch team A which won the final match of the Range level cricket tournament of Rajouri-Poonch range today. I compliment other participant teams. Now the winning team will play at the Zonal level," Chandan Kohli, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri told reporters here.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police constantly try to make efforts to provide a platform to the youth so that they can build a career and channelise their energy in a positive manner," the SSP said.

Parvez Malik Afridi, head coach of the Poonch cricket team, told ANI, "We already know how the pandemic disrupted all the activities across the globe and sports was one of them. But with the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the youths of Rajouri and Poonch have got an opportunity to play cricket tournaments in the under-19 format. The matches were played with brotherhood in a friendly atmosphere."

"I would like to congratulate the district administration, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police, and Deputy superintendent of police. If such matches are organised regularly, I hope the talents of Poonch and Rajouri will reach the national and international level soon," he added.

Muzammil Hussain, a cricketer from Rajouri district stated, "After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, our youth was completely under stress. The Police administration has taken a big initiative by organising an under-19 Range level cricket tournament. It is a good way of channelising the positive energy of our youth."

Kafeel Ahmed Minhaj, a cricketer from Poonch said that the tournament was well organised by the police and the district administration and there was a lot of enthusiasm among the people to watch the matches.

Another cricketer from Poonch appreciated the efforts of the police of both the districts in giving a platform to their talent and skills. (ANI)

