Police party attacked in MP for enforcing Covid protocols

Shivpuri, May 10 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a police party was attacked by villagers after they went to stop a religious gathering organised to ward off coronavirus in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. Several policemen received injuries in the attack.

The incident happened in Rajgarh village under Amola police station in Shivpuri district on Sunday evening. A special puja was performed by the villagers to stop the coronavirus from entering their village. The police went to enforce the lockdown measures when they were attacked by the villagers who thrashed the policemen with sticks in which six policemen received injuries.