Police probe active bomb threat after suspicious vehicle found near US Capitol

Washington [US] August 19 (ANI): The US Capitol Police on Thursday reported an active bomb threat investigation after a suspicious vehicle was found near the Library of Congress.



People have been warned to avoid the area as an investigation is underway.

The US Capitol Police, which made a series of tweets, said they are monitoring the situation closely.

"The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress. Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. This is an ongoing investigation," it said.

"We are still working on this investigation. We will update you all as soon as we have the information we can release to the public," it added.

Congressman Raja Krishnamurthy said the US Capitol Police were addressing a serious threat.

"My staff and our building near the vehicle have been safely evacuated but please keep the Capitol Police, FBI, and MPD in your prayers as they address this serious threat," he said. (ANI)

