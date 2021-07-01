Police probe after scuffle between doctors, shopkeeper in south Delhi

According to Delhi Police officials, on Wednesday night some doctors went to the shop of Bhagat Singh Verma Paranthe Walla in south Delhi's Gautam Nagar and allegedly consumed alcohol in the shop with the owner.

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The Delhi Police has initiated a probe after two doctors and a shopkeeper were injured in a scuffle, officials said.

"During this period some arguments started between the doctors and the shopkeeper. Thereafter, allegedly, both parties assaulted each other," a police official said. He said that during the scuffle, two doctors and the shopkeeper Bhagat Singh Verma, his son Abhishek sustained injuries.

He further said that the statements of both parties are being recorded and legal action will be taken accordingly. However, the CCTV footage from the shop where two doctors were injured shows them hitting and kicking the elderly shopkeeper.

In the CCTV footage, the doctors are seen slapping and hitting the elderly shopkeeper. Following which the doctors were attacked by the old man with kicks and punches. The incident of attack on doctors came to the fore on the eve of Doctor's Day, which is being celebrated in the country on Thursday.

