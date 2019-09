Confirming raids, Rajpur police station in-charge Ashok Rathore told IANS, "We were receiving complaints about high-decibel music being played at these bars even after midnight."

The clubs raided were The Katmans, QB Lounge, The Great Indian Pub, The Spot and Black Pearl. He said The Katmans and QB Lounge were fined Rs 10,000 each for violating rules.