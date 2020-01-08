Police recover four crude bombs near Hridaypur railway station in West Bengal

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): The West Bengal police on Wednesday recovered four crude bombs near Hridaypur railway station here.

The bombs were recovered from the railway track.



Meanwhile, protesters blocked railway tracks in Howrah and Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas following the 'Bharat Bandh' called by trade unions today. Moreover, commuters faced difficulties as bus services were also affected.

Ten central trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike. (ANI)

