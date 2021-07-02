Police recover IED sent from Pak, J-K DGP suspects LeT's involvement in Jammu drone attack

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): On the night of the drone attack at Jammu Airbase, the Jammu and Kashmir police had recovered a readymade improvised explosive device (IED) that had come from Pakistan, with the help of a drone, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Friday.



The DGP said that the police suspect terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's (leT) involvement in the attack on the Jammu airbase.

"During the investigation, it'll be seen if drones were operated from across the border or somewhere near the border. There are indications that LeT is behind this as it has executed dozens of such activities earlier, including weapon and IED dropping," he said.

"On the same night (of attack at Jammu Airbase), we recovered a readymade IED that had come from Pakistan, with help of a drone. During questioning and probe, it was found LeT's had planned to target such an installation. We are probing the other aspects," Singh added.

He informed that police has arrested that person who was supposed to receive the IED that came from Pakistan and plant it further.

"We have arrested the person who was to receive the IED and plant it further. LeT is involved in a big way. The fact that LeT is being operated from Pakistan cannot be denied. RDX was found in the IED," he said.

He further informed that police have taken a review of vital installations and some special measures have been taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

"We will focus on the use of technology and other counter-measures to see the security of vital installations is re-visited and re-oriented," the DGP added.

Two drones were used to carry out an attack inside the Air Force base in Jammu on Sunday, sources said. "There is no damage to any aircraft in the blasts. Two personnel suffered minor injuries," they said.

Multiple agencies have been involved and all the airbases have been put on high alert to prevent any such possible attack by terrorists. (ANI)

