Police recover illegal weapons in Assam's Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], January 27 (ANI): The Police on Wednesday recovered illegal weapons from the Lahoti area here.



The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kokrajhar district, Rakesh Roshan told the media that the police acted on the information received and recovered several illegal arms and ammunitions including one AK 56 rifle, one AK 47 rifle and one pistol in the search operation.

"No one has been arrested and we will act according to the further information received," he added.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

