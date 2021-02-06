Police recovers explosive dump in anti-Naxal operation in Odisha's Koraput

Koraput (Odisha) [India], February 6 (ANI): A team of District Voluntary Force along with the bomb detection and disposal squad of Koraput recovered an explosive dump in an anti-Naxal operation from reserve forest areas of Kendaborigi, Mangalpur, and Atmakonda under the Narayanpatna Police Station.



"The operation was carried out on February 3 and 4 in the reserve forest areas of Kendaborigi, Mangalpur, and Atmakonda under the Narayanpatna Police Station. The explosive dump was recovered near Sureshi village after cordoning the area," Koraput Superintendent of Police V Guntualli told media persons.

Six single barrel muzzle loading (SBML) guns, 20 aluminium tiffin boxes having the capacity of containing 500 gm explosives, 3 tiffin bombs, 2 Claymore mines, 50 gelatin sticks, 205 iron pipes for SBML guns, 3-kilogram iron splinters, one whistle chord, and 3 black belts were recovered from the dump in the operation based on intelligence report. (ANI)

