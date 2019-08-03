Police register case against Thane man for giving instant talaq to pregnant wife

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly giving instant talaq to his pregnant wife in Mumbra area here.

"A woman has alleged that her husband gave him instant triple talaq and that her in-laws tortured her. We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and the Indian Penal Code," police said on Friday.

The 31-year-old woman -- Jannat Begum -- was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband in November last year."I was seven months pregnant when my husband gave me instant talaq orally and via message. I am not against the Quran but a man should not abandon his wife whenever he wants," Begum said.She also alleged that her husband, Imteyaz Gulam Patel, was having an extramarital affair despite having two wives."After he gave me instant talaq, I went to Aurat-e-Shariyat, which tried to mediate between us. My husband agreed to take me in but did not do anything. My parents have been taking care of me and my newborn baby ever since," she said.Begum expressed hope of getting justice with the new laws criminalising triple talaq in place.President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, criminalising instant 'triple talaq'. (ANI)