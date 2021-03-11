Police rescued 2 minor girls in Shopian, kidnapper held

Srinagar, March 11 (IANS) Two minor girls were rescued by J&K Police in Shopian district and kidnappers was nabbed within 12 hours of the incident.

"Both the girls, aged around 14 years, were missing from Zainapora area of Shopian district on Tuesday. Five separate teams were constituted after an FIR was registered in the Zainapora police station," police said.