Police resort to lathi-charge after stone-pelting during pro-CAA rally in Giridih

Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The police here on Sunday resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas after stones were pelted during a rally in favour of the amended citizenship law.

Speaking to ANI, a local said: "A peaceful rally was going on in favour of the CAA when suddenly some people started pelting stones, which caused injuries to many people. I request the administration to take strict action against the guilty."



Surendra Kumar Jha, SP, Giridih, said: "Some miscreants tried to disrupt the law and order situation of the area. It was, however, controlled quickly. The situation in the area is normal at the moment."

Rahul Kumar Sinha, Deputy Commissioner, appealed to the people to maintain peace in the area. "Strict action will be taken against the guilty," he said. (ANI)

