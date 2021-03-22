Police respond to shooting at Grocery Store in US state of Colorado

Colorado [US], March 23 (ANI): Police officers have responded to a shooting at a local grocery store in the US state of Colorado, said the local police on Monday (local time) evening.



"Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa," the Boulder Police Department tweeted.

However, the police have not revealed whether there have been any casualties or injuries in the shooting. The police department in subsequent tweets asked the people to avoid the area of Table Mesa and Broadway.

"Please avoid the area of Table Mesa and Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see #BoulderShooting," the department said.

"We will continue to tweet updates as we have them. If you live nearby please stay inside for now," it added.

A shirtless man being taken from the supermarket, who was appeared to be cuffed as police escorted him away, CNN reported. However, it was unclear whether the man was involved in the shooting incident inside the store. (ANI)





