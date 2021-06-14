Police seize 190 kg Ganja from relatives of gangster in Madurai; 3 arrested

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 (ANI): Madurai City Police on Sunday seized 190 kg of ganja, a pistol, and five rounds of bullets and arrested three persons, including relatives of a gangster, Vellaikali, in Madurai.



The police have identified the accused as two brothers, Boominathan and Solai, relatives of Vellaikali and an auto-driver, Marimuthu.

The police are on the lookout for a few other accused in this connection.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a motorcycle the brothers were riding and an autorickshaw. The team found 60 kg of ganja in their possession. Upon investigation, the police found that they had hidden another 130 kg of ganja in a house at Tirupathi Nagar Extension and seized it.

Under the supervision of Dr. Rajasekaran, IPS, DC Crime, a search was made. During the search, they were found in possession of a pistol, 2 magazines, 5 bullets, and cash Rs 1 lakh, and the same were seized. Boominathan revealed that he procured ganja from Sathish and Prakash of Sakkimangalam who were associated with Vellaikali. (ANI)

