Police seize 2kg cannabis near Andhra CM's residence

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Tadepalli police in a cordon and search seized two kg cannabis near the KL Rao colony which is near Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's official residence in the wee hours of Wednesday.



Police have detained four persons in this regard and seized a car from their possession. Further, nine two-wheelers without proper documentation were also seized.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police Eswar Rao, the cordon and search was held as the place is near the residence of the chief minister and many VIPs.

Along with Rao, Deputy Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad also took part in the search.


