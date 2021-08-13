Police seize 40 cases of Goan liquor illegally transported into Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police seized 40 cases of Goan liquor illegally being transported in a car Wednesday night.



According to Ramachandrapuram Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), V Balachandra Reddy, Aalamuru police station Sub Inspector Siva Prasad and his team have seized the car near Jonnada village.

On Thursday in the press conference while talking to reporters, V Balachandra Reddy, said, "When vehicles were being checked on Wednesday night as part of daily routine, it is found that 40 cases of Goan liquor were being illegally transported in a car."

"As many as 1,900 bottles of 180 ml liquor were seized. Our police detained the vehicle driver 32-year-old Apparao, resident of Ankampalem village of Atreyapuram Handal," Reddy further said.

"One K Prabhakar Reddy of the same village had loaded liquor in the vehicle, kept it at a place near Ravulapalem town, and told Apparao to deliver at Kapileswarapuram village. However, the vehicle with liquor is caught by our police. We have remanded Apparao today. We will trace out and catch Prabhakar Reddy soon." he added.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

