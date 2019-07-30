Police seize 465 kg ganja from Ratlam, 2 held

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): The local police arrested two people with 465 kgs of ganja worth Rs 27 lakh from Ratlam on Tuesday. The police is making efforts to nab three more accused who are at large.

The police said that one of the arrested accused has been identified as Dinesh Bhang, the district sports cell coordinator and the son of the former BJP corporator.



The police in Ratlam has tightened the noose around the illegal drug dealers across the region. In this case, the police got the tip-off and caught the pick-up van carrying ganja from an industrial area named Banjali Fante.

"During the investigation, we found that they were supposed to handover the drug to a resident of Odisha named Abram Chaudhari. This drug is sold on the roof a shop which is licensed to sold cannabis. The police is searching for the absconding accused in Indore and Odisha," said Gaurav Tiwari, SP Ratlam.

"The arrest of Dinesh has created furore inside the BJP. No BJP leader is ready to comment anything on the matter. After the arrest, Dinesh was freed from his post of district cell sports coordinator. He was given the position after looking at his family history," said Yatindra Bharadwaj, Convenor BJP Sports Cell. (ANI)

