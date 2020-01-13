Police shoot at two rowdies in self-defence in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Two rowdies were shot below the knee by the Bengaluru City Crime Branch after they tried to escape and even assaulted a CCB team member with a knife near BTM lake, on Monday morning.

The incident happened near BTM lake, Ranka colony road as both rowdy-sheeters tried to escape and attacked a CCB staff Hanumeshi with a knife, which prompted Inspector Puneet and Keshavmoorty to fire at them in self-defence.



The accused have been identified as Satish Sedka and another as Handi Mahesh, with a long history of serious crimes.

Both have been admitted in Victoria hospital. The police have also recovered a swift car from them.

Numerous cases are registered against Satish in Korammangal police station while Handi Mahesh is wanted in a murder case. (ANI)

