Police team set up to probe VG Siddhartha's death

Bengaluru: A police team has been set up to probe the death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha, said Mangaluru police commissioner Sandeep Patil.

The team will be headed by assistant commissioner of police (Mangaluru south sub-division), T Kodandaram.

"We are waiting for the post-mortem report which will make it clear how the death happened," said Patil.

A team of police personnel that left for Bengaluru earlier had questioned the employees and executives of the company and gathered a lot of information, he added.

"In the coming days also, we will question some other people," he added. Two mobile phones have been seized, which the police were analysing, said Patil. He added that one of them was found with Siddhartha, while the other was in his car. The coffee baron, who was the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, had gone missing since Monday night from near the Netravathi bridge at Ullala in Dakshina Kannada district. After a frantic search by multiple government agencies, his body was fished out from the river on Wednesday morning and was later cremated at his estate in his home district of Chikmagalur. In a letter, purportedly written by him to the Board of Directors and employees of Coffee Day Enterprises, Siddhartha complained about "a lot of harassment" from the previous DG Income Tax. The IT departement, however, has refuted the charges.