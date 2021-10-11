Police team which went to bust liquor party in Bihar attacked

The incident occurred on Sunday night when a police team, headed by SI Anzar Alam, conducted a raid in a village to unearth liquor stock, which turned ugly for them.

The villagers held the team captive and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons leaving three policemen injured.

Saroj Kumar, the SHO of Sakra police station said that the police team reached the spot after a tip-off that a liquor party was underway and a huge cache of liquor was stored in a house.

When police team reached the spot, as per the statement of injured police personnel, a woman attacked with a sharp-edged weapon (Gadasa) on three police personnel.

"One of them has received 25 stitches during the treatment. The attack by the woman triggered other villagers to attack the police team," Saroj Kumar said.

"When we went to the village with reinforcement, the villagers pelted stones on us as well. We have retaliated with full force and managed to rescue the sub-inspector from that house," he said.

Meanwhile, villagers claimed that a police team fired more than 12 rounds in a bid to disperse villagers. Many villagers were injured in the police retaliation. They were undergoing treatment secretly.

The villagers blamed police for deliberately conducting raids in the village to harass them.

"We have arrested 7 persons under relevant IPC sections of attempt to murder, riot and creating obstructions in government duty. Around 100 other unknown villagers were booked in this case," the SHO said.

