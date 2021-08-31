Police to probe death of Irish woman in Goa beach village

"We will carry out further investigation as per the autopsy report and statement of her friends," Saxena told reporters at the North Goa district police headquarters.

Panaji, Aug 31 (IANS) The investigation into the death of an Irish woman, whose body was found in a rented room in Candolim beach village late on Monday, will be carried out after recording statements of her friends, North Goa Superintendent of Police Shobit Saxena said on Tuesday.

"One Irish lady was found dead in Candolim in her rented room. Her body was discovered by two of her friends. We have registered a case of unnatural death. The post mortem report is awaited," Saxena also said.

The remains of 66-year-old Mary McNamara were found by her friends, who had visited the rented room in Candolim beach village to enquire about her on Monday.

Police said that the room was locked from inside at the time of discovery of the body by the deceased's friends.

Over the last fortnight a series of deaths of foreign nationals, including the deaths of two Russian nationals, living in coastal villages have been reported in the state.

