Police to seek attachment of absconding IPS officer's property

ASP, crime, Prayagraj, Ashutosh Mishra, who is the investigation officer in the case, told reporters that a court had declared Patidar and two other accused, inspector Devendra Shukla and constable Arun Yadav, as absconders in November 2020.

Lucknow, June 15 (IANS) The UP police will move court on Tuesday to initiate attachment of property of the fugitive IPS officer, Manilal Patidar, who is the prime accused in the abetment to suicide of a businessman, Indrakant Tripathi, in Mahoba.

Shukla was later arrested while Yadav surrendered before a court.

"We will file an appeal in the court on June 15 for the attachment of properties of the absconding IPS," Mishra said.

The ASP said among Patidar's properties are a flat in Ahmedabad and 2 bigha land in Dongarpur district of Rajasthan and they have been identified for attachment.

"We have also pasted a court order at Patidar's house declaring him a proclaimed offender," said Mishra.

Last call was made by IPS Patidar to his family members on March 27 from WhatsApp but it could not be traced as he had destroyed the cell phone.

Sources said Patidar had transferred Rs 17 lakh in the bank account of his parents and wife in December last year.

Patidar was SP Mahoba when Tripathi, owner of a stone crusher unit, allegedly shot himself on September 8 last year.

Tripathi's family had accused Patidar of demanding money from Tripathi to allow him operate the crushing unit.

