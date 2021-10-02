Police verification time for passport reduced to 4 days in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 2 (IANS) The average police verification time for issuance of passport in Odisha has come down to 4 days in September 2021 in comparison to 26 days taken in 2019, the police said here on Saturday.

As per data of passport authorities, average time for passport verification was 26 days in 2018 & 2019 and 36 days in 2020 (delay due to corona). In earlier years, average verification time was 99 days in 2017, 90 days in 2016 and 38 days in 2015, the Odisha police said in a tweet.