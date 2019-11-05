Police vs lawyers: LG promises justice

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) As hundreds of Delhi Police personnel hit the streets on Tuesday, the Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) briefed Lt Governor Anil Baijal who promised that no injustice shall be allowed to be done to any member of the force.

Baijal, who has direct control of Delhi Police, was briefed on the situation arising out of the assault on some police personnel by lawyers at Tis Hazari court complex on November 2 and then near Saket court complex on Monday.

The LG directed that senior police officers should visit the injured policemen to boost their morale and comfort their families. He also directed that best possible treatment should be provided to the injured advocates and police personnel, a statement issued by Raj Niwas said.

"The LG was briefed about the situation by Special CP (Intelligence) and the orders of the Delhi High Court in the matter. Special CP also apprised that a clarificatory application is already being filed in the matter," the statement said. Baijal said advocates and police are important pillars of the criminal justice system who should work in complete harmony. "In the wake of the recent unfortunate incident, it is imperative to restore the trust between the two and also to ensure that justice is done in the entire matter," the statement said. The LG directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to ensure that the best possible medical treatment is provided to the injured advocates as per the High Court order. "He also directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that the injured police officers are also provided best medical treatment free of cost and advised that senior officers should visit the injured policemen to boost their morale and comfort their families. Further, suitable ex-gratia compensation be given to the injured officers of Delhi Police as well." Baijal appealed to all concerned to maintain harmony and law and order. Hundreds of Delhi Police personnel gathered at the PHQ here on Tuesday to protest against repeated incidents of violence against them by lawyers. At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles were damaged in the Nov 2 incident. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them. Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has urged the policemen to rejoin duty and maintain peace.