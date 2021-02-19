Policeman killed, another injured in J-K Budgam encounter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in the ongoing encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.



"One police personnel SPO (Special police officer) Mohammad Altaf has lost his life and SgCt Manzoor was Ahmad injured in an ongoing operation in Budgam," said Kashmir Zone Police in a statement.

Earlier on late Thursday night, another encounter started at the Badigam area of Shopian district where three terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed. (ANI)

