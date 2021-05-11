Policeman killed in California shooting

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) One policeman was killed and another was injured in a shooting incident in California's San Luis Obispo city, authorities have confirmed.
The suspected shooter was killed by police on the scene on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.
The two officers from the City of San Luis Obispo Police Department were shot while serving a search warrant, according to the city government's website.
A witness said that she heard the police banging on a door and yelling, and then a huge bang, likely a door being knocked down, followed by a single shot, according to local newspaper San Luis Obispo Tribune.
She said at that point she could hear police yelling, "he has a gun!" before 15 to 20 more sporadic shots rang out.
Another neighbour saw a man carrying a "big gun" shot at officers from the door of an apartment and some policemen hiding behind their car, according to the newspaper.
The police officer who was injured was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition.
--IANS
ksk/