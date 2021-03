Nangarhar [Afghanistan], March 14 (ANI): A policeman was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province on Sunday.

The incident took place at 08:30 am (local time) in Jalalabad city's district 1, Tolo News reported citing sources. They added that the policeman had served as a security guard in the Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country's power distributor.



"The policeman was shot and killed while he was on duty at the gate of the DABS and the gunmen have stolen his weapon too," the sources were quoted as saying in the report.

Local security officials so far have not commented on the incident.

No group, including the Taliban, has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)