Policewoman abducted, tortured, sexually assaulted by man in Pakistan's Punjab

Islamabad [Pakistan] September 6 (ANI): A female sub-inspector from the Pakistan Police force has been abducted and sexually assaulted by a man on Sunday.



"A female sub-inspector who serves as a gender crime officer in Punjab's Muzaffargarh district was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by a man who also tried to sexually assault her, it emerged on Sunday," the Dawn reported.

A First Information Report (FIR) has also been filed against the man.

The suspect coerced the woman to sit in his car and took her to a deserted area near Chaman Bypass. He repeatedly tried to rape the sub-inspector while threatening her with his pistol.

Police spokesperson Waseem Khan Gopang informed that the sub-inspector has been shifted to Muzaffargarh District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in an injured state.

'The suspect involved in the incident has been arrested and the car he used had also been seized," he added.

The safety and security of women have become a big question in Pakistan as everyday incidents of rape, sexual assaults are being reported from different parts of the country, the Dawn reported.

Despite the increasing number of cases, the government is silent and not taking any steps to protect the people. Even the minor girls are not safe at schools and seminaries.

Recently, a seminary principal and a female teacher of a seminary were booked by police in Rawalpindi after a student accused them of sexually assaulting and torturing her. (ANI)

