Policy framework of India needs to be relaxed for growth of business, says TRS MLC K Kavitha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi Member of Legislative Council Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday said that the policy framework of the country needs relaxation to aid the expansion and growth of business ventures.



K Kavitha said that in India's rapidly growing economy with a large young population, the focus should be on policy-driven leadership to automate the course correction process.

Her comments came at a webinar where she interacted with over 1,500 participants from a private university as a speaker at a "Long Story Short" session.

She spoke on a range of topics including the need for financial independence of women and how the Telangana Government has worked extensively towards making women independent.

The Former MP from Nizamabad lauded the Telangana model as an accurate case study of working with "leadership, politics and policymaking" in the Indian system.

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also lauded the efforts of the Telangana Government in making the state more cohesive and inclusive with respect to economy and gender neutrality. (ANI)

