Policy paralysed govt can't defeat virus: Rahul

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Union Government for policy paralysis, and said the government should face it and not fake it.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "A policy paralysed GOI cannot secure victory over the virus. Face it. Don't fake it."

India continued to report a dip in the number of Covid cases with 3,68,147 fresh cases and 3,417 fatalities recorded in last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said here on Monday.