Polio immunisation drive launched in Andhra's Krishna

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Krishna district collector AMD Imtiaz has launched the pulse polio immunisation programme on Sunday at a Primary Health Centre in Giripuram area. He launched the drive by administering pulse polio drop to a child at the health centre.



The district collector appealed to the parents to get their children up to 5 years age take polio drops in the 3-day polio drive.

He further said that arrangements have been completed to administer polio drops to 1,47,499 children in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

"The entire Krishna district will be covered and almost 4 lakh children will be administered polio drops in Krishna district. 10,978 vaccinators are on duty at 200 vaccination centres all over the district. We have set up polio administration centres at transit points like bus stands and railway stations to cover the entire target population," he said.

The launch comes as Polio National Immunisation Day, popularly known as Polio Ravivar, is being observed across the country today. The countrywide drive will be supported by about 24 lakh volunteers, 1.5 lakh supervisors, and many Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and Rotary.

On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind had launched the first round of the Pulse Polio Programme for 2021 by administering polio drops to children less than five years of age at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. (ANI)

