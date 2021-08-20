Political debate erupts in Bengal over CBI probe into post-poll violence

While the BJP has welcomed the court's decision, the ruling Trinamool Congress is of the opinion that the CBI is nothing but a 'caged parrot'.

Kolkata, Aug 20 (IANS) A day after the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into the post-poll violence in West Bengal, a political debate has erupted in the state over the neutrality and ability of the central probe agency.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court handed over the investigation of serious crimes such as rape and murder during the post-poll violence in West Bengal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Similarly, the division bench also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the lesser crimes that occured after the declaration of Assembly election results in Bengal on May 2.

Speaking to the reporters here, senior Trinamool leader and state Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "It is a verdict of the Calcutta High Court and I have nothing to say on that. The high court has given order for CBI investigation, so let them probe the matter.

"But there is one thing that I would like to mention. Just a day before the high court's order, the Madras High Court had said that the CBI has become a 'caged parrot', which is enough to understand the ability and neutrality of the investigating agency."

The BJP, on the other hand, hailed the high court's decision and said the party is hopeful that the truth will finally come out now.

Speaking at a rally, BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh said, "This is not the local police which the state government can put under pressure. This is the CBI. When they (CBI sleuths) will take you outside the state, everything will come out. There are some Trinamool leaders who know this better than me."

Ghosh was referring to Sudip Bandyopadhyay and some other Trinamool leaders who were tried by the CBI in Odisha in the Saradha ponzi scam case.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Friday wrote to the West Bengal DGP, seeking details of cases filed in connection with the post-poll violence in the state after the declaration of Assembly election results on May 2.

A CBI source had said on Thursday night that the agency has formed four teams each comprising six officers to probe the matter.

"Four special investigation units have been constituted to probe the cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal," the source said, adding that each team will be headed by a joint director-level officer.

The source also said that the investigating officer will soon visit the state to initiate probe.

