Political leaders condole demise of CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed grief over the death of the son of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury."My deepest condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury and his family. There are no words at a time like this, only prayers. May you have courage," she tweeted.Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said that it was shocking and saddening to hear about Ashish's death."Shocked and very saddened to hear about the untimely passing away of Ashish, son of @SitaramYechury Ji. My deepest condolences to the grieving family," Banerjee tweeted.Congress leader Shashi Tharoor offered condolences to Sitaram Yechury and added there was no bigger loss for a parent than that of a child."Devastated by the news @SitaramYechury @seemay. There is no greater loss for a parent to endure. May you find the strength to bear the inexpressible grief of your loss. My heart goes out to you at this painful time," Tharoor said.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condoled CPM leader Sri Sitaram Yechury for the bereavement in losing his elder son Ashish to Covid and conveyed his deep condolences to Yechury's family.Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar also expressed his condolences to the Yechury family."Deeply saddened to know that Shri Sitaram Yechury ji lost his elder son Ashish to COVID-19. My heartfelt condolences to Yechury family. May they have the strength to cope with the grief and loss. RIP," Sharad Pawar wrote in a tweet.Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin took to Twitter to express condolences to comrade Sitaram Yechury and his family."Devastated by the news @SitaramYechury @seemay. There is no greater loss for a parent to endure. May you find the strength to bear the inexpressible grief of your loss. My heart goes out to you at this painful time," Stalin wrote.The older son of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury - Ashish Yechury passed away earlier today due to COVID-19."It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury tweeted.This comes amid the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that is being witnessed across the country.More than 3 lakh new cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year. (ANI)