Political outfits in Guj owe Rs 2 cr to Mahatma Mandir

Replying to a question raised by Gandhinagar (North) legislator C J Chavda on Wednesday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that an amount of Rs 2,04,54,778 was due from political parties for carrying out their programmes at the Mahatma Mandir during the calendar years 2019 and 2020.

Gandhinagar, March 18 (IANS) The Gujarat government admitted during the ongoing Budget session that political parties owe over Rs 2 crore to the Mahatma Mandir for organising various programmes.

Out of the total, Rs 2,02,90,999 was due from government departments for carrying out 38 government programmes while Rs 1,63,779 was due from private parties for carrying out 37 programmes.

He said that the total earning through rent was around Rs 15,51,21,344.

The Industries Department said that all the departments are frequently reminded for the recovery of the dues while a case has been filed against the private parties for the same.

In a question regarding handing over the operations of Mahatma Mandir to a private agency, Rupani said the management and operations of Mahatma Mandir was handed over to Hotel Leela Venture Limited for a period of 25 years by the joint venture between the Gujarat government and the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) of the Central government called Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development Corporation (GARUD).

According to the agreement signed between the two, a base management fee of 2 per cent of the total revenues earned during a fiscal will be charged from the company.

As an incentive fee, an amount ranging between 0 to 6.5 per cent of the Gross Operating Profit remaining out of the adjusted profits after the deduction of base management fee will also be charged.

The information by the industries department also stated that the government had earned Rs 57,58,914 profit after deducting the various costs including maintenance cost, operations cost etc of Rs 28,17,12,518 from the total revenue, Rs 28,74,71,432, earned by the GARUD in the fiscal years 2019 and 2020.

--IANS

amc/rt/bg